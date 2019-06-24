Craig Levein satisfied with Hearts keepers – but goalies must battle for gloves

Hearts manager Craig Levein has no plans to sign a new goalkeeper because he expects Zdenek Zlamal and Colin Doyle to be stronger and more confident this season.

Levein today pledged to stick with the 33-year-old Czech and 34-year-old Irishman and feels they will both benefit from the experience of their first year in Edinburgh.

Zlamal and Doyle both joined Hearts last summer to compete for the No.1 position which the former held for most of the campaign. He was dropped after a 5-0 defeat at Livingston last December and Doyle took over, but Zlamal regained his place ten games later.

Doyle lost his place after a costly error at Motherwell but still managed six shutouts in 11 appearances altogether. He will now push to dislodge Zlamal - nicknamed Bobby - ahead of the new campaign.

Levein told the Evening News he is content with both men and does not intend to recruit another goalkeeper this summer. “I’m quite comfortable that we have the goalkeeping position covered with Bobby and Doyler. They are both very good keepers,” he said today.

“They both made a couple of mistakes last year but that’s just part of the problem in that position. Any mistake gets highlighted.

“I feel they will both be better this year than they were last year.

“They know the club and the city better now, so I don’t see the need for another goalkeeper.”