Craig Levein tells Hearts players to take confidence from win at Motherwell to Celtic

Hearts manager Craig Levein wants his players to take the confidence gained from Friday’s Betfred Cup win at Motherwell into Sunday’s Premiership match with Celtic.

The 2-1 victory secured a quarter-final tie at home to Aberdeen whilst also lifting spirits following some disappointing performances.

The 0-0 home draw with Ross County the previous weekend angered supporters, players and managers, but winning in Lanarkshire restored some positivity.

As Hearts head to the home of the Premiership champions, Levein is hopeful of building on the result at Fir Park.

“The week before was that bad that I’d have been hugely disappointed if we didn’t get a positive reaction,” he told the Evening News. “All credit to the boys, they were focused from the first minute to the last and in spells they played well. I’m sure we will be able to take some confidence from it.”

Hearts are busy preparing some of their younger players for loan moves as the summer transfer window nears an end. The club recently appointed Gary Naysmith as loans manager to negotiate the deals.

“We have started putting some boys out on loan. Gary Naysmith has been working hard on that and you will no doubt see more going out before the window closes,” explained Levein.

Striker Craig Wighton is unlikely to be going anywhere after a recurrence of his knee injury, which may need surgery. “He still has this knee problem and we can’t get to the bottom of it,” said Levein.

“He has been down to see the specialist so surgery might be the next stage. He just hasn’t had a break at all.”