Craig Levein: This Hearts team can go on to lift a trophy

Craig Levein today emerged defiantly from Scottish Cup final defeat and insisted the current Hearts team can win a trophy. He intends to stay on as manager for another tilt at silverware next season.

Hearts were devastated by Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Celtic at Hampden Park as Odsonne Edouard’s double cancelled out Ryan Edwards’ second-half opening goal.

However, Levein stressed that the exasperation simply makes him all the more determined to go one better next year. “My over-riding feel is one of intense frustration that we didn’t get something from Saturday’s game – which makes me want to come back next year and have another go,” he said.

“That’s what is in my head just now. I still have the appetite for coaching.” Asked if he believes this Hearts team has a trophy in it, he replied: “Absolutely.” Levein intends to strengthen his squad to the tune of four players this summer. Livingston captain Craig Halkett has already signed a pre-contract agreement to move to Tynecastle Park.

The manager is also excited about the future with many teenagers progressing from the Riccarton youth academy. “We only need four players and I’m working on that just now. Guys like Aaron Hickey, Harry Cochrane and others will be better next season as well,” he added.

“The future for the club is fantastic. I’m absolutely certain of that. A lot of work which goes on behind the scenes doesn’t get seen by the public. Only when Hickey comes on, Harry plays well or Connor Smith does really well, does that get noticed.

“I didn’t enjoy Saturday but I have a lot of good people working for me. They do a lot of the lifting and laying. I generally try to just keep everybody on track.”