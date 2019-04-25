Craig Levein trying to get Steven Naismith and Peter Haring deals done this week

Hearts manager Craig Levein is pressing to finalise contracts for striker Steven Naismith and midfielder Peter Haring this week.

The Edinburgh club are negotiating the finer details of a pre-contract agreement to sign Naismith from Norwich City, and are also close to extending Haring’s current deal beyond summer 2020.

Levein is meeting representatives of both players over the next few days and hopes to complete the signings as soon as possible. Naismith is on loan at Hearts from Norwich until the end of the season, when his contract at Carrow Road expires. Haring arrived at Tynecastle Park last summer from SV Ried in Austria and signed a two-year deal, but Levein wants to secure the midfielder’s services for longer.

Once negotiations with those two come to a conclusion, Levein will then refocus efforts towards persuading midfielder Arnaud Djoum to stay in Edinburgh. The Cameroonian’s contract expires next month and he is considering his options right now.

“I’m trying to get Naismith and Haring sorted this week if we can. I don’t quite know if that will happen yet,” Levein told the Evening News. “I’m trying not to have too many balls juggling in the air at the same time, so once I get those two sorted I’ve said to Arnaud I will then turn to sorting his things if it’s possible.

“The three things are all moving in the right direction. I’m further ahead with Naismith and Haring than I am with Arnaud. If we can deal with them then I can give Arnaud’s situation a bit more focus and time.”