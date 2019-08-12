Craig Wighton 'may need surgery' as Hearts striker struggles with knee injury

Hearts forward Craig Wighton may have to undergo surgery to deal with a knee injury.

The Sun reports that the 22-year-old is likely to go under the knife in a bid to cure the issue that has kept him sidelined throughout Hearts' Betfred Cup group campaign and opening two Scottish Premiership matches.

Wighton had resumed training with the Tynecastle side earlier this month, with manager Craig Levein outling his plan for the striker.

Levein told the Evening News: "He hasn’t had his troubles to seek with knee injuries. It hasn’t been easy for him under those circumstances.

"He has shown his ability on occasions, he just needs to believe in himself a little bit more. I think he has really good ability and he is intelligent. He hasn’t really had a fair crack of the whip, mainly through being unavailable because of injury."

The arrival of Northern Ireland striker Conor Washington and Aidan Keena's involvement with the first team over the summer had led to speculation Wighton's career in maroon was finished, but the forward is likely to have an operation to cure his ills before rejoining the first-team squad later this year.

It's understood medical staff at Tynecastle were hopeful Wighton's injury would clear up without the need for surgery, but an operation is looking increasingly like the best option.