Date confirmed for Betfred Cup draw as Hearts and Hibs enter

The draw for the group stage of the 2019/20 Betfred Cup has been confirmed for Tuesday, May 28.

Hearts made it to the semi-finals of last year's competition, where they were beaten by eventual winners Celtic.

Both Hearts and Hibs will be involved as preparations are already underway for next season.

Hibs are the top seeded side after finishing fifth in the Ladbrokes Premiership just outside of the European places. Those who finished first to fourth and will be representing Scotland on the continent next season - Celtic, Rangers, Kilmarnock and Aberdeen - will get a bye to the last 16.

Hearts finished a place behind their rivals and will enter the group stages for the third successive season.

Last time around they were able to escape despite drawing with Raith Rovers and having two points deducted for fielding an ineligible player in the win against Cove Rangers.

The draw will take place at 1.30pm.

