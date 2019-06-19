David Vanecek joins a new club just days after leaving Hearts

David Vanecek has joined the Hungarian club Puskas Akademia just 48 hours after leaving Hearts.

The Czech forward has signed a two-year contract with the Felcsút-based side hoping to revitalise his career following a wretched time in Edinburgh.

He managed only seven appearances for Hearts and left by mutual consent on Monday. Zsolt Hornyák, the Puskas Akademia coach, is a fellow Czech and moved quickly to secure Vanecek's signature.

"First, the club management was looking, then our head coach said: "Would you like me to join Puskas Akademia?" Vanecek told his new club's website. "Although I have never been his player, I know Zsolt Hornyák from the Czech Championship and I scored two goals in the meeting against [Slovan] Liberec last August.

"My first day here was great, the atmosphere in the dressing room is good, and the Puskás Academy is a dazzling place. I don't really know the Hungarian league but I can't wait to start the season.

"I came to the club to help me get the best results in the league. As for my expectations of myself, I can't give a specific goal number but obviously as a striker I want to hit as many times as possible.”

Vanecek joined Hearts from the Czech side FK Teplice on a pre-contract in January this year. His fitness was criticised by manager Craig Levein following his league debut and he quickly dropped out of favour, making his last appearance for the club in March.