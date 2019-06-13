David Vanecek's Hearts nightmare almost over with European clubs ready to move for striker

Several European clubs are planning moves for Hearts striker David Vanecek as his wretched time in Scotland nears an end.

The 28-year-old is wanted in Slovakia, Hungary and his native Czech Republic for next season and Hearts will not be difficult to negotiate with.

A number of Slovakian and Czech sides are interested in taking the player back to central Europe, while Puskas Akademia in Hungary is also a possibility. They are coached by Vanecek's fellow Czech, Zsoly Hornyak.

His former club Teplice are monitoring the situation, as are Sigma Olomouc and three clubs in the Slovakian Super Liga.

Vanecek is out of favour at Hearts despite only arriving in January from Teplice. He started four matches during the second half of the season and had his fitness criticised by the club's management.

His last appearance was on March 16 away at Hamilton. Despite a shortage of strikers due to injuries in the final weeks of the campaign, Vanecek was not called upon.

His contract runs until summer 2020 and, as things stand, he is due to report back to Riccarton for pre-season training with the rest of the squad a week on Friday.

Another Hearts player whose future remains uncertain is Arnaud Djoum. The Cameroonian midfielder is out of contract and has been offered a two-year deal to join the Cypriot club Apollon Limassol.

He is currently on international duty preparing for the African Cup of Nations. He is due to resume talks with Tynecastle Park officials having also been offered a new contract to stay in Edinburgh.