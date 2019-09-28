There were mixed views among Hearts fans after they ended a largely positive week with a goalless draw away to St Mirren.

Here is a flavour of the reaction online from supporters.

@jky1874: “If someone said to me a week ago we'd beat Hibs, knock Aberdeen out the cup and get a draw today after 3 games in 6 days I would've bit their arm off so not gonna complain here.”

@gillianmcc51: “Sounds like we did everything but score and a stonewall penalty refused. No hysterics from me.”

@sbegbie1874: “So I'm probably going to get pelters for this but aye I wanted to win today but I'm not going to lose my s*** over the draw. I'm sure levein didn't foresee halkett and damour getting injured when preparing for the match. He had 1 sub left to use in the 2nd half.”

@kevinfraserPP: “Tough week, successful week largely, well done for battling back, the quality will come.”

@EvanMcCallum3: “Compared to the past few weeks, we've played 3 games in 6 days. Won 2 and drawn 1. Beat Hibs, got to a semi and have moved up the table so I don't think it's that bad.”

@theFMsupply: “Good week in the grand scheme of things, hopefully injuries are not long term.”

@CallumFreds: “3 games in 6 days taken to extra time during the week against a side who haven’t played since last weekend at a place rangers couldn’t score from open play. not defending a draw against St Mirren but some people in this support need to have a word. Forced into 2 early changes.”

@Apollomagichero: “Injuries are unbelievable. If/when everyone is back we'll move up.”

@brianfdouglas: “Mediocrity returns. If you can’t score against teams like St.Mirren you can forget top six.”

Randy Marsh posted on Jambos Kickback: “Disappointing﻿ result but hardly a disaster considering we have just won at our rivals and played 120 mins midweek. But we really need to beat Kilmarnock and put in a good performance before th﻿e international break next week. Hopefully we will have Naismith, Haring and Souttar back to really push on towards Xmas and get up that table.﻿”

Captain Canada added: “We're﻿ seeing again this season that we don't actually have any strength in depth when injuries strike. We have a strongish 14/15 players and a load of below average ones after that.”

Grumpy Espana posted: “I will﻿ get a bit of flack here but we have just had to hard games in a week and St Mirren have had some good results at home﻿﻿ this season already so I am happy with a point. Mind yo﻿u, if we lose to Killie next week we will be back to square one.”

All roads lead to Gorgie added: “Not﻿ really much improveme﻿nt in our league form but at least we managed to keep a clean sheet I suppose. Still a disappointing result though!”

Gigolo Aunt wasn’t impressed: “Really﻿ surprised fol﻿k are just accepting a draw at﻿ St Mirren. Expectations really have went south.﻿﻿”

Reacting to Hearts’ latest injury woes, RFBorthwick joked on Twitter: “At the current rate of injuries, this is my predicted line-up for the semi-final against Rangers: Pereira, Smith, Levein, Berra, Hickey, Meshino, Fox, Whelan, Mulraney, Uche, Daly.”