‘Disappointing﻿ result but hardly a disaster considering we have just won at our rivals and played 120 mins midweek’ - Hearts fans react to St Mirren draw

There were mixed views among Hearts fans after they ended a largely positive week with a goalless draw away to St Mirren.
Here is a flavour of the reaction online from supporters.
@jky1874: “If someone said to me a week ago we'd beat Hibs, knock Aberdeen out the cup and get a draw today after 3 games in 6 days I would've bit their arm off so not gonna complain here.”
@gillianmcc51: “Sounds like we did everything but score and a stonewall penalty refused. No hysterics from me.”
@sbegbie1874: “So I'm probably going to get pelters for this but aye I wanted to win today but I'm not going to lose my s*** over the draw. I'm sure levein didn't foresee halkett and damour getting injured when preparing for the match. He had 1 sub left to use in the 2nd half.”
@kevinfraserPP: “Tough week, successful week largely, well done for battling back, the quality will come.”
@EvanMcCallum3: “Compared to the past few weeks, we've played 3 games in 6 days. Won 2 and drawn 1. Beat Hibs, got to a semi and have moved up the table so I don't think it's that bad.”
@theFMsupply: “Good week in the grand scheme of things, hopefully injuries are not long term.”
@CallumFreds: “3 games in 6 days taken to extra time during the week against a side who haven’t played since last weekend at a place rangers couldn’t score from open play. not defending a draw against St Mirren but some people in this support need to have a word. Forced into 2 early changes.”
@Apollomagichero: “Injuries are unbelievable. If/when everyone is back we'll move up.”
@brianfdouglas: “Mediocrity returns. If you can’t score against teams like St.Mirren you can forget top six.”
Randy Marsh posted on Jambos Kickback: “Disappointing result but hardly a disaster considering we have just won at our rivals and played 120 mins midweek. But we really need to beat Kilmarnock and put in a good performance before the international break next week. Hopefully we will have Naismith, Haring and Souttar back to really push on towards Xmas and get up that table.”
Captain Canada added: “We're seeing again this season that we don't actually have any strength in depth when injuries strike. We have a strongish 14/15 players and a load of below average ones after that.”
Grumpy Espana posted: “I will get a bit of flack here but we have just had to hard games in a week and St Mirren have had some good results at home this season already so I am happy with a point. Mind you, if we lose to Killie next week we will be back to square one.”
All roads lead to Gorgie added: “Not really much improvement in our league form but at least we managed to keep a clean sheet I suppose. Still a disappointing result though!”
Gigolo Aunt wasn’t impressed: “Really surprised folk are just accepting a draw at St Mirren. Expectations really have went south.”
Reacting to Hearts’ latest injury woes, RFBorthwick joked on Twitter: “At the current rate of injuries, this is my predicted line-up for the semi-final against Rangers: Pereira, Smith, Levein, Berra, Hickey, Meshino, Fox, Whelan, Mulraney, Uche, Daly.”