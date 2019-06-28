Done deal: Jamie Walker rejoins Hearts on three-year contract

Jamie Walker has completed his return to Hearts on a three-year deal from Wigan Athletic. Just 18 months after leaving Tynecastle Park for the DW Stadium, the 26-year-old rejoins his formative club as their third summer signing. No fee was involved.

With defender Craig Halkett and striker Conor Washington already done, Walker’s arrival is intended to add creativity in attacking areas. His Wigan contract was terminated 12 months early to let him move back to his native Edinburgh.

He is eager to rekindle the form and fitness which made his first spell with Hearts a success. Out of favour at Wigan, he spent the first half of last season on loan at Peterborough United. He returned to the English Championship club in January but did not feature due to knee surgery.

Hearts moved quickly after learning the forward would be available at the end of the season. Walker came through the Riccarton youth academy and enjoyed 14 years with the Tynecastle club in total before heading south. In that time, he made 181 appearances and scored 40 goals.