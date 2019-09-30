Duo helps team strengthen grip on third, start for midfielder, defender features in win - Hearts loan round-up

Seven Hearts players were in action over the weekend for their loan clubs, with mixed results. Here's how they got on...





Bobby Burns' loan club Newcastle Jets were scheduled to play the Central Coast Mariners in a friendly on September 28, but with the two trams facing off in round 2 of the A-League season, the proposed match was cancelled. Burns could play a part in Jets' closed-doors friendly against an Australia youth side on October 5.

Harry Cochrane started for Dunfermline against Alloa but the Pars were held to a 1-1 draw by the Wasps. The young midfielder completed his first 90 minutes on league duty for the East End Park side but Anthony McDonald is yet to make an appearance in black and white.

In League One, Alex Petkov was a second-half substitute as Clyde recorded a come-from-behind win at Dumbarton. The Bully Wee currently sit fourtth in the table and host Montrose on Saturday October 5.

In League Two, Chris Hamilton and Connor Smith helped Cowdenbeath continue their impressive start to the season, as the Blue Brazil won 1-0 at home to Albion Rovers and Smith took the Man of the Match prize.

Gary Bollan's side are in third, keeping pace with league-leaders Cove Rangers and Edinburgh City who are hanging onto the coattails of Paul Hartley's side. Cowden welcome Edinburgh City to Central Park in a mouthwatering fixture next weekend.

In the Lowland League, Daniel Baur wa a late substitute as Bonnyrigg Rose recorded a 2-1 win over Gretna to maintain top-spot while Leeroy Makovora is due to face Deveronvale at Princess Royal Park in tonight's rescheduled Scottish Cup first-round replay.

South of the Border, it was an afternoon to forget for Olly Lee and Gillingham. The Gills went down 3-0 to Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium with Lee entering the fray at the start of the second half. He hit the post as Gillingham sought a way back into the match but the U's held on.