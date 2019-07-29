Edinburgh derby between Hibs and Hearts moved for live television

September's Edinburgh derby between Hibs and Hearts at Easter Road has been rescheduled for live television.

The Ladbrokes Premiership's first meeting of the Capital clubs this season will now take place on Sunday, September 22 - 24 hours later than planned. It will kick off at 3pm and be broadcast on Sky Sports.

The change was announced by the Scottish Professional Football League in their latest round of TV selections.

Hibs' home match against Celtic the following weekend has also been moved. It is now down for a 12.30pm start on Sunday, September 28, live on BT Sport.

Hearts' league match with Rangers at Tynecastle Park is now being staged on Sunday, October 20, with a 12.15pm kick-off.