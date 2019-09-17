'Every club needs a Jim Jefferies' - Hearts legend inundated with messages of support after suffering heart attack

Clubs and personalities from across the world of football have sent their best wishes to Jim Jefferies after the former Hearts manager suffered a heart attack while playing golf.

The 68-year-old, who is currently Sporting Director at Capital club Edinburgh City, was playing a round at Gullane when he took ill.

• READ MORE - Hearts legend Jim Jefferies suffers serious heart attack while playing golf at Gullane





City issued a statement, reading: "We can confirm that club chairman Jim Brown has spoken to Jim on the phone this evening and are pleased to say that he is in good spirits and looking forward to making a full recovery.

"Both the club and Jim would like to thank everyone who has been in contact to wish him well and appreciate greatly their kind thoughts at this difficult time."

A tweet from Hearts, whom Jefferies represented as a player and led to Scottish Cup glory in 1998, read: "Everyone at Heart of Midlothian Football Club would like to wish former captain and cup-winning manager Jim Jefferies a speedy recovery after he took ill earlier today. Get well soon, JJ!"

Dunfermline Athletic, who Jefferies managed between 2012 and 2014, added: "Everyone at DAFC is wishing former manager Jim Jefferies a speedy recovery. Get well soon Jim!"

Falkirk, who were led by the Musselburgh-born manager in the early Nineties, said: "The very best wishes of everyone at the club are with former manager Jim Jefferies who fell ill earlier this afternoon. Get well soon, Jim!"

Another of Jefferies' former clubs, Kilmarnock, wrote: "Everyone associated with the club wishes our former manager a quick recovery. We hope you feel better soon, Jim."

Gala Fairydean Rovers - formed by the merger of Gala Rovers and Gala Fairydean, the latter for whom Jefferies played on loan in the late 1960s and later managed in the mid-1980s - said: "Everyone at Gala Fairydean Rovers wishes ex-Fairydean manager Jim Jefferies a speedy recovery."

Commentator Ian Crocker said: "Wishing Jim Jefferies all the best. One of the best guys to deal with."

Gary Hanton tweeted: "Every club needs a Jim Jefferies - especially the club that knows him best. Get well soon, JJ."

Hearts blog HeartsRant paid tribute to the two-time Tynecastle boss, adding: "Jim Jefferies is the epitome of a Heart of Midlothian legend. A distinguished player, captain and manager. I really hope he's on the mend ASAP."