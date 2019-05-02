Ex-Hearts ace Callum Paterson has laptop and passport stolen in Cardiff car robbery

Former Hearts star Callum Paterson has revealed that many of his personal possessions have been stolen after thieves ransacked his car.

The Cardiff and Scotland player – who is currently sidelined by an ankle injury – lost bags, laptop and his passport after robbers broke into his vehicle in Cardiff town centre.

Taking to social media to ask for help, the 24-year-old wrote on Twitter: “Troops. My car has been broken into in town centre Cardiff.

“And whoever has done it has stolen loads. Bags, laptop, passport and other stuff.

“If anyone comes across anything with my name on it let me know please. Cheers.”

Paterson made 162 appearances for Hearts before joining the Bluebirds in 2017. He helped the Welsh side win promotion to the English Premier League last season and was a key member of their squad this term before picking up his season-ending injury playing for Scotland in March.