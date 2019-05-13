Ex-Hearts and Hibs striker James Keatings on the move

Have your say

Former Hearts and Hibs striker James Keatings has signed a pre-contract agreement with Inverness CT.

The 27-year-old was most recently with Hamilton Academical but was released earlier this month.

He has signed a two-year deal with the Highlanders and will join for pre-season.

Keatings started his career with Celtic, spending loan spells with both Hamilton and St Johnstone. He signed permanently for the former in 2013.

A year later he moved to Hearts, helping the Jam Tarts win the Championship before making the switch to Hibs. In two seasons at Easter Road he won the Scottish Cup and Championship.

He has now completed the switch to John Robertson's ICT via Dundee United and Hamilton.

Keatings could be playing Premiership football next season as the Highlanders defeated Ayr United on aggregate to reach the semi-final stage of the Premiership playoffs where they face Dundee United.