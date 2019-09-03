Ex-Hearts star gets off to sensational start with new club - included in team of the week

Ex-Hearts midfielder Olly Lee got off to the perfect start with new club Gillingham at the weekend.

READ MORE: Hearts midfielder Olly Lee targets goals after loan move to Gillingham

The 28-year-old hit twice on his debut for the Gills in their 5-0 win over Bolton Wanderers in English League One at the weekend.

Both goals saw him breaking into the box to convert, one with either foot. In addition, it was his free-kick which led to the opening goal.

Lee's performance earned him a place in the EFL's team of the week, alongside Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall.

Gillingham manager Steve Evans was full of praise for his recent signing.

Olly Lee was one of three ex-Hearts stars off the mark for their club at the weekend. Picture: SNS

He told Kent Online: "Olly bounced in and was cracking jokes, he is a big talent.

“He was moaning to me when I took him off. He’s thinking he’s on a hat-trick, but we need to look after him a bit. I said, when we signed him, he was a top player.

“He did particularly well. He was top class at Luton. A lot of English-based supporters don’t realise the talent in the SPL [sic], it’s a tough league.

“He played a massive part at Hearts but when the manager makes some signings and you don’t feel a part of it, you want to get away."

READ MORE: Hearts: Is this Craig Levein's best line-up now the transfer window has closed?

Lee completed the move to the Kent-based side last week on a loan deal until January after the Tynecastle side allowed him to depart.

On joining Gillingham, he said: "It’s nice to be closer to home and I’m looking forward to enjoying my football. I’m excited to be a part of what the club is trying to achieve.

"The gaffer was very encouraging when I spoke to him. I’m a mature player. I like to get on the ball, create goals and score goals."

Lee wasn't the only ex-Hearts player on the scoresheet for their club at the weekend, with two former team-mates off the mark for their new teams.

David Vanecek hit a rasping shot from the edge of the box for Puskas Akademia against Zalaegerszegi TE in the Hungarian league, while Ryan Edwards netted in a 2-0 win for Burton Albion over Bristol Rovers.