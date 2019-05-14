Ex-Hearts star Sam Nicholson hailed as 'bright spot' for worst MLS side in history

Hearts fans think they have it bad at the moment, without a win in six league games.

Yet, spare a thought for a fellow team in maroon: Colorado Rapids.

The MLS side are off to the worst start in the history of the league, winless in 11 to begin the 2019 campaign.

Among their roster is ex-Manchester United and Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard and former Hearts duo Danny Wilson and Sam Nicholson.

They have been part of a team which has drawn just twice this season, losing their last eight. They have conceded three or more on eight occasions.

Yet, Nicholson has been regarded by fans as the one "bright spot" among a lot of misery following the recent 3-2 defeat to Real Salt Lake.

A fan site wrote: "I marveled at the pace of Nicholson and how he put pressure on the RSL backline.

"While many Rapids supporters are tired of looking for ports in the storm and would rather see goals in the back of the net and an ascending win column, interim manager Conor Casey has the challenge of not just finding men who can play but those who have chemistry together.

"Surely, this roster has some wins in them and Nicholson can provide some help."

Nicholson left Hearts in 2017 to join Minnesota United before being moved to the Rapids the following year.

The 24-year-old has made 46 MLS appearances netting four goals.