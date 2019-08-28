Ex-Hearts winger David Milinkovic free to leave Hull City

Former Hearts winger David Milinkovic is looking for a new club after being told he is free to leave Hull City.

Manager Grant McCann admitted the 25-year-old is surplus to requirements just 14 months after he joined the Yorkshire club on a three-year contract.

Milinkovic became a cult hero at Tynecastle Park during season 2017/18, scoring six times in 26 appearances whilst on loan from Genoa.

He signed for Hull at the end of that campaign but has made only two starts since. With the transfer window due to close, he has been told he can go if he finds a new team.

Asked why Milinkovic was not included in Hull's squad to face Preston in Tuesday night's EFL Cup tie, McCann said: “I picked the players that are most ready at this time. We see them in training every day.

“Others are ahead of him at the moment, it’s as simple as that. David is a good player, you saw it in the Tranmere game.

“David is the sort of character that wants to play but I’ve got 11 players each week who are disappointed not to be in the team.

“They all work hard every day to try and get in the team so we’ll try and find David a club to go and play.

“It’s important that David plays now. He hasn’t played for a year now. He didn’t kick a ball last year.

“I don’t want to be keeping him in and around the place if he’s not playing games and he gets upset.

“I’d rather he went out and get games. He’s a good boy, he comes in every day and trains, but it’s important that he plays games.

“I don’t want to be keeping people for the sake of it if there’s others in front.”