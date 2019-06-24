'Fans here are amazing' - David Vanecek sends message to Hearts support

David Vanecek has taken to Instagram to send a message to the Hearts support.

READ MORE: David Vanecek joins a new club just days after leaving Hearts

David Vanecek has thanked Hearts fans for their support. Picture: SNS

The Czech striker has thanked the fans for "always standing behind him" having left the club and joined Hungarian side Puskas Akademia.

He said: "Thank you Jambos!

"I want to say thank you for always standing behind me. Unfortunately, my career in Hearts didn't go as I wish.

"That's life and there are more important things in the world. In Edinburgh my daughter was born.

"The fans here are amazing! Thank you for supporting me all the time. Thanks to you, this club and city will always be in my heart!

"I'll wish you a luck and I wish all the fans to celebrate the success of your believed club soon!

"And now it's a time for a new challenge."

It was announced a week ago that Vanecek's time at Tynecastle had come to an end after he had negotiated his release from the club.

He joined Hearts in January from FK Teplice following a pre-season contract signed last summer but lasted only six months.

The striker made just seven appearances during his spell with his fitness criticised by manager Craig Levein - in a home game against Dundee he was subbed off after only 34 minutes of the first half.

Forty-eight hours after his release he joined Puskas Akademia.

"I came to the club to help me get the best results in the league. As for my expectations of myself, I can't give a specific goal number but obviously as a striker I want to hit as many times as possible," he said of his move.