Former Hearts and Hamilton defender Lennard Sowah 'wanted by Kilmarnock'

Former Hearts defender Lennard Sowah has emerged as a target for Kilmarnock boss Angelo Alessio as the Italian looks to bolster his Rugby Park squad, according to reports.

The German defender, who has featured for Portsmouth, Hamburger SV II, FC Vestjaelland and Cracovia as well as two stints with Accies, spent the second half of the 2016/17 season at Tynecastle, and made 15 appearances across all competitions for the Jambos.

He rejoined Hamilton after a brief spell in Poland but left New Douglas Park at the end of last season.

Alessio is looking to beef up his squad as Kilmarnock put their Europa League disappointment behind them to focus on the Scottish Premiership campaign.

Massimo Donati, who played alongside Sowah at Hamilton, is understood to have flagged up the versatile left-sided player's availability.

Killie have brought in just two new faces over the summer - Juventus goalkeeper Laurentiu Branescu and Dutch midfielder Mohamed El Makrini, although defender Alex Bruce signed a new one-year deal - despite losing Kris Boyd to retirement and Jordan Jones to Rangers while loanees Daniel Bachmann, Liam Millar, Youssouf Mulumbu and Aaron Tshibola returned to their parent clubs.