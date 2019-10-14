The former Hearts and Hibs players to score hat-tricks for Scotland
John McGinn became the ninth ex-Hearts or Hibs player to score a hat-trick for Scotland when he netted three times in the 6-0 win over San Marino on Sunday.
The former Hibs midfielder even managed to complete his treble in the first half, emulating the feat of another ex-Easter Road legend in Lawrie Reilly, who scored a hat-trick in the first 45 minutes of Scotland's 6-0 over the USA in 1952.
In total, there are seven former Hibs players and two ex-Hearts men that have netted three times or more for their country in one match:
- Former Hibs player Willie Groves on March 9, 1889 against Ireland (7-0) at Ibrox
- Former Hibs player Sandy McMahon on February 23, 1901 against Ireland (11-0) at Celtic Park
- Former Hearts player Robert Hamilton on February 23, 1901 against Ireland (11-0) at Celtic Park and on March 1, 1902 against Ireland (5-1) at Grovesnor Park, Belfast
- Former Hearts player George Hamilton on May 20, 1951 against Belgium (5-0) at Stade Heysel, Brussels
- Former Hibs player Lawrie Reilly on April 30, 1952 against the USA (6-0) at Hampden
- Former Hibs player Alex Scott on October 7, 1961 against Northern Ireland (5-1) at Windsor Park, Belfast
- Former Hibs player Colin Stein on May 17, 1969 against Cyprus (8-0) at Hampden
- Former Hibs player Steven Fletcher on March 29, 2015 against Gibraltar (6-1) at Hampden and on October 11, 2015 against Gibraltar (6-0) at Estadio Algarve, Faro
- Former Hibs player John McGinn on October 13, 2019 against San Marino (6-0) at Hampden
Scotland's players have scored 40 hat-tricks since records began, with Robert Smyth McColl, Hughie Gallacher and Denis Law topping the charts with three each. Law is the only player to have scored three times in a match for Scotland resulting in defeat (3-4 against Norway in Bergen on June 4, 1963).
The last player to score a hat-trick against Scotland was Landon Donovan on May 27, 2012 when the Scots lost 5-1 to the USA in Jacksonville.