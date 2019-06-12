Former Hearts midfielder heads to Monaco third team for training

Malaury Martin has been training at Monaco’s La Turbie complex to maintain fitness after leaving Hearts.

The 30-year-old midfielder played with the Principality club during his formative years and recently returned to his home in the south of France.

His Hearts contract was terminated by mutual consent last week and Martin has been training with Monaco’s third team.

He is in talks with clubs in France and Italy as he seeks to rejuvenate his career following a largely unproductive two and a half years in Edinburgh.

“Monaco have a lot of players and I have been training with the third team. The manager there is a friend of mine and I have known him for a long time. I can train there when I want,” he told the Evening News.

“The reserve team is a bit more complicated because they have so many players. I think Monaco have 72 players on professional contracts right now, which is unbelievable. They have 30 or 32 players training with the first team, all the others will probably go on loan or train with the reserve team.

“It’s a bit difficult to train with them because of the numbers but I have this opportunity with the third team. It’s a good solution for me. I know coaches there and they have good conditions for me to train. The third team is more about the young players trying to develop. Some other Monaco players from the past also train there if they are around on a vacation.

“It gives me the chance to train and stay at the maximum of my fitness. Hopefully soon I will start pre-season with a new team.”

Martin joined Hearts from the Norwegian club Lillestrom on a three-and-a-half year deal in January 2017. He fell out of favour following Ian Cathro’s departure as head coach and left Tynecastle Park after 21 appearances and two goals.