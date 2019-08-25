Former Hearts midfielder Malaury Martin signs for Palermo

Former Hearts midfielder Malaury Martin has found himself a new club after agreeing a deal to join Palermo.

The Frenchman has been on trial at the Italian side since earlier this month and has impressed enough to win himself a deal.

The 31-year-old left Tynecastle in June after signing from Lillestrom in January 2017.

His three-and-a-half-year contract soon became an albratross for the Gorgie Road club with Craig Levein deciding against playing the ex-Monaco youth star after taking over on a permanent basis from Ian Cathro in August of that year.

Martin almost left in the previous transfer window but a move away fell through. It did, however, see the length of his contract reduced by eight months, which helped facilitate his departure this summer.

Palermo have had to start again as a phoenix club in Serie D after financial irregularities saw them excluded from Serie B for the 2019/20 campaign.