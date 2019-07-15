Former Hearts star Sam Nicholson scores stunning goal for Colorado Rapids

0
Have your say

Former Hearts star Sam Nicholson made headlines in Major League Soccer over the weekend after he netted a terrific strike in Colorado Rapid's 2-2 draw away to the Portland Timbers.

READ MORE - Hearts’ Peter Haring to visit another specialist for second opinion on injury
The winger scored with 14 minutes remaining to ensure his side fought back from a 2-1 deficit to take a point against the ten-man hosts.

Cutting in from the right side, Nicholson struck a beautifully hit shot with his weaker left foot that flew into the top right corner of the net.

Goalkeeper Steve Clark was so well beaten that he didn't even attempt a dive to stop the effort.

The 24-year-old moved to Colorado last year from Minnesota United, whom he joined in 2017 after leaving Tynecastle following 10 years with his boyhood favourites.

Former Hearts winger Sam Nicholson.

Former Hearts winger Sam Nicholson.