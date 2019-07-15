Former Hearts star Sam Nicholson scores stunning goal for Colorado Rapids

Former Hearts star Sam Nicholson made headlines in Major League Soccer over the weekend after he netted a terrific strike in Colorado Rapid's 2-2 draw away to the Portland Timbers.

The winger scored with 14 minutes remaining to ensure his side fought back from a 2-1 deficit to take a point against the ten-man hosts.

Cutting in from the right side, Nicholson struck a beautifully hit shot with his weaker left foot that flew into the top right corner of the net.

Goalkeeper Steve Clark was so well beaten that he didn't even attempt a dive to stop the effort.

The 24-year-old moved to Colorado last year from Minnesota United, whom he joined in 2017 after leaving Tynecastle following 10 years with his boyhood favourites.