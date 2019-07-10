Former Hearts starlet Adam King training with Dundee United

Former Hearts youngster Adam King could be set for a return to Scottish football with Dundee United.

READ MORE - Peter Crouch 'heading to Ibrox', Rangers near 8th summer signing, Celtic boss dismisses transfer talk, Hibs receive boost in McNulty pursuit - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The Courier reported yesterday that the 23-year-old is training with the Tannadice club and a decision on his future will be decided at the end of this week.

Adam King playing for Swansea's reserves against Arsenal.

King made three appearances for the Hearts first-team as a 17-year-old before being sold to Swansea City in January 2014 for a six-figure fee, believed to be around £200,000.

Despite making it on to the Swans bench for some EPL matches, King never played a league game for the Welsh club. He spent time on loan with Crewe, Southend, Mansfield and Peterborough before becoming a free agent this past summer.

If he signs for Dundee United he'll once again play under ex-Hearts boss Robbie Neilson. Although King left before Neilson ascended to the top job at Tynecastle, he still has experience of working with the head coach in the Riccarton youth set-up.

Adam is the younger brother of Billy King, who played for both Hearts and Dundee United.