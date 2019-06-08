Former Hearts stars steal the show in Lithuania's 1-1 draw with Luxembourg

Lithuania drew 1-1 with Luxembourg in Vilnius on Friday night, but the game was marked by two key moments involving former Hearts players.

Luxembourg took a 20th minute lead thanks to Gerson Rodrigues, but former Jambos winger Arvydas Novikovas equalised with around 15 minutes remaining to snatch a draw for the Baltic side.

The Jagiellonia Białystok wideman arrowed a left-footed shot into the top left corner after good work from Karolis Laukzemis.

The hosts finished the game with nine men; Zalgiris midfielder Saulius Mikoliunas picking up a booking after just five minutes, before the former Hearts fans' favourite was dismissed for a second booking three minutes before the interval.

Mikoliunas has turned out for Arsenal Kyiv, FK Sevastopol and Shakhtyor Soligorsk as well as Zalgiris since leaving Hearts in 2009, and has made more than 70 international appearances.

Novikovas has won more than 50 caps for his country.

Hibs midfielder Vykintas Slivka played the full 90 minutes.

Elsewhere, former Hearts defender Andraz Struna was an unused substitute for Slovenia, who fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Austria, while Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano watched his side record a 3-0 victory over Latvia from the bench. Likewise ex-Tynecastle striker Bjorn Johnsen, who didn't see any game time for Norway in their 2-2 draw with Romania in Oslo.

Michael Smith played around 62 minutes of Northern Ireland's match with Estonia in Tallinn.