Hearts fans at Hampden for the 2018/19 Scottish Cup final

From Edinburgh to Adelaide - Hearts fans share their pictures from Scottish Cup final day

Hearts fans backed their team in numbers at the 2018/19 Scottish Cup final - with the boys in maroon the talk of the toon from Edinburgh to Adelaide and beyond.

We've gathered 30 pictures of dedicated Jambos across the globe who backed their team on Saturday.

Rowan Eadie from South Queensferry attending her first Hearts Cup final with her dad and Auntie Claire

1. The Eadies at Hampden

Richard Thackrey ready to back the Jambos from Dubai - looks like a couple of costume changes planned as well!

2. Richard Thackrey, Dubai

Simon Hill's young daughter backing Hearts

3. Simon Hill's daughter

Scott Fairgrieve and assorted hangers-on

4. Scott Fairgrieve and his crew

