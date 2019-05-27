From Edinburgh to Adelaide - Hearts fans share their pictures from Scottish Cup final day Hearts fans backed their team in numbers at the 2018/19 Scottish Cup final - with the boys in maroon the talk of the toon from Edinburgh to Adelaide and beyond. We've gathered 30 pictures of dedicated Jambos across the globe who backed their team on Saturday. 1. The Eadies at Hampden Rowan Eadie from South Queensferry attending her first Hearts Cup final with her dad and Auntie Claire ugc Buy a Photo 2. Richard Thackrey, Dubai Richard Thackrey ready to back the Jambos from Dubai - looks like a couple of costume changes planned as well! ugc Buy a Photo 3. Simon Hill's daughter Simon Hill's young daughter backing Hearts ugc Buy a Photo 4. Scott Fairgrieve and his crew Scott Fairgrieve and assorted hangers-on ugc Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 8