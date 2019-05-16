.

From Matt Doherty to Bjorn Johnsen - How much are ex-Hearts and Hibs players worth?

The transfer window is approaching and former Hearts ad Hibs stars will be on the move.

We look at some of the recent departures from Easter Road and Tynecastle and their market value. Scroll through to see some of the most expensive players currently playing to be have featured for either Edinburgh side. Figures are taken from Transfermarkt and are in £GBP.

Currently on loan at Sunderland. Not impressed as much at the Stadium of Light as at Tynecastle.

1. Jimmy Dunne - 270k

Made just eight appearances for Hull City this season.

2. David Milinkovic - 360k

Signed for Italian side Palermo in March.

3. Niklas Gunnarsson - 360k

Recently returned from a long-term injury to help FC Sion in the Swiss top tier.

4. Joaquim Adao - 450k

