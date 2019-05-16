From Matt Doherty to Bjorn Johnsen - How much are ex-Hearts and Hibs players worth?

We look at some of the recent departures from Easter Road and Tynecastle and their market value. Scroll through to see some of the most expensive players currently playing to be have featured for either Edinburgh side. Figures are taken from Transfermarkt and are in £GBP.

1. Jimmy Dunne - 270k Currently on loan at Sunderland. Not impressed as much at the Stadium of Light as at Tynecastle.

2. David Milinkovic - 360k Made just eight appearances for Hull City this season.

3. Niklas Gunnarsson - 360k Signed for Italian side Palermo in March.

4. Joaquim Adao - 450k Recently returned from a long-term injury to help FC Sion in the Swiss top tier.

