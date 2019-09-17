Gary Mackay: There is one player who has to start if Hearts are to beat Hibs

The next 180 minutes are absolutely critical and Hearts’ best hope of coming out with two wins against Hibs and Aberdeen would appear, for me, to rest on the shoulders of Ryotaro Meshino.

He is a talented, creative football player – exactly the type I and several other supporters have been saying for a long time that we’ve been crying out for.

I’d love to see him starting every week. But if he’s not ready to start against Hamilton and he’s not deemed ready to start against Motherwell two weeks later, will he be ready to start away to Hibs? I would love to think so, but because the next two games in particular look like being so tense, tight and competitive, it remains to be seen if the management decide to pitch him in.

It’s a case of ‘needs must’ right now though. If we’re going to go on the front foot and be positive and try and make things happen at Easter Road, Meshino simply has to play. But if we’re planning to go in and try and be really solid and organised because of the amount of goals that we’re losing, then I’m not sure he would start.