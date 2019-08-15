Glenn Whelan: I am not here for a holiday - I am here to win with Hearts

Glenn Whelan insists he’s not joined Hearts for an end-of-career “jolly” after sealing his move to Tynecastle on a one-year deal.

The 35-year-old Republic of Ireland midfielder is hellbent on achieving more success in Edinburgh after capping his two years with previous club Aston Villa by helping them secure promotion to the English Premier League at the end of last season.

Prior to that, he spent almost a decade in England’s top flight with Stoke City while amassing 86 international caps. He remains part of the Ireland set-up and started their Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark in June.

“I’ve been successful throughout my career and this year I’m here now trying to achieve something as well,” Whelan told Hearts TV. “The manager’s spoken about trying to get into Europe and pushing on as high as we can. I’m not just up here to enjoy myself, I’m here to achieve something. I’m looking to do that with Hearts, a massive club in Scotland.

“Everywhere I’ve went and throughout my career I’ve always achieved what I’ve wanted. I’m not up here for a jolly-up or a holiday, I’m up here to improve players, if I can, and to win games.”

Whelan has been training with Hearts in recent days and could make his debut against Motherwell in tomorrow’s Betfred Cup tie at Fir Park. “I just want to get my head down and now and stuck into things,” he said. “I’ve managed to train for the last couple of days with the lads and I’ve got the meet and greet out of the way so I’m delighted to get everything sorted now. I’m up here now and I’m ready to go, to dig in and get some results.”

Whelan’s move to Tynecastle was confirmed a day after 23-year-old Manchester United goalkeeper Joel Pereira arrived on loan.

Meanwhile, Hearts’ Premiership trip to Celtic Park next weekend has been moved back 24 hours to Sunday 25 August as a result of Celtic playing a Europa League play-off next Thursday.