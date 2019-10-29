Glenn Whelan named in 39-man Republic of Ireland provisional squad for New Zealand and Denmark matches

Glenn Whelan pictured during a Hearts training session

Hearts midfielder Glenn Whelan has been named in Mick McCarthy's 39-man provisional Republic of Ireland squad for the November matches against New Zealand and Denmark.

The group will be trimmed down ahead of the fixtures but veteran Whelan, 35, is in line to be named in the final squad as he closes in on a century of caps for his country.

The former Aston Villa midfielder missed Hearts' 0-0 draw with Livingston at the weekend with a tight hamstring but could return for the trip to St Johnstone on Wednesday night. However, Tynecastle boss Craig Levein might not want to rush the 90-cap international back to action given the small matter of a Betfred Cup semi-final against Rangers at the weekend.

Speaking to the Evening News, Levein said: "His hamstring was tight in training on Friday so with the current injury problems I didn't want to exacerbate those by putting Glenn in a situation where he might have to come off with an injury."

There are no other Scottish-based players in the provisional pool with Hibs winger Daryl Horgan and Whelan's Jambos colleague, goalkeeper Colin Doyle, not included.

Provisional Republic of Ireland squad v New Zealand / Denmark

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Kieran O’Hara (Burton Albion, on loan from Manchester United), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Wolves), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), John Egan (Sheffield United), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Kevin Long (Burnley), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers), Ryan Manning (QPR), Nathan Collins (Stoke City)

Midfielders: Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Charlton Athletic, on loan from West Ham United), Glenn Whelan (Hearts), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Robbie Brady (Burnley), James McClean (Stoke City), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Alan Judge (Ipswich Town), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers)