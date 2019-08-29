'Going into the lion's den' - Hamilton boss relishing meeting Hearts at 'best place to play football'

Hamilton head coach Brian Rice believes his team's growing resilience will stand them in good stead when they enter the "lion's den" at Tynecastle.

Hamilton lost 3-1 to Motherwell on Saturday but Rice was pleased with the character his players displayed after being reduced to 10 men in the 20th minute following Jamie Hamilton's sending off.

And Rice feels his side are making progress as they strive to pick up their second league win of the campaign when they take on Hearts in Edinburgh on Saturday.

Rice said: "I know what to expect at Tynecastle. You're going into the lion's den: the atmosphere is fantastic. It's a brilliant place to play football.

"You need to stand up and be counted in every game but especially at Tynecastle, with the atmosphere.

"It's a brilliant place to play. For me it's the best place to play football, I'm looking forward to it and I'm sure the players are looking forward to it."

Rice took positives from their Lanarkshire derby defeat after suffering a second red card in three Ladbrokes Premiership games.

"I've taken that we had 10 lads against 11 on a roasting hot day and my players gave everything they had," he said.

"Against Kilmarnock when we had 10 men we were two up and had something to hold on to but against Motherwell we were two down, so it's a completely different scenario.

"But the lads that played and those that came on gave me everything.

"I think in days gone by the team might have crumbled a little bit but they didn't, they hung in. I've seen the progress we've made."