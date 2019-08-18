Hammer blow for Hearts as Jamie Walker ruled out for ‘next few months’

Hearts have suffered another damaging blow after it emerged that Jamie Walker will be out for “the next few months” with a fractured fibula.

The 26-year-old limped off in the first half of Friday’s Betfred Cup win over Motherwell and, after having his injury assessed on Saturday, he confirmed on Instagram that he is now facing a lengthy period on the sidelines. “Gutted to be missing the next few months with a fracture,” the midfielder posted.

The news is a source of frustration for manager Craig Levein who explained after the game on Friday night that he felt the player was close to getting back to his best form following his return to Tynecastle in the summer.

Walker’s injury continues a wretched run of summer injuries to key players. With Peter Haring already sidelined by the pelvic problem which plagued him for much of last season, Hearts lost John Souttar to injury on the opening day of the Premiership campaign and then saw Steven Naismith leave the field at half-time in their second league game against Ross County. Both Naismith and Souttar should be back by the end of the month, with Levein hopeful that they will be fit enough to return to contention for Sunday’s trip to Celtic Park.