'He is an extremely talented young boy' - Hearts boss 'hugely excited' about Ryotaro Meshino

Hearts boss Craig Levein has described signing prospect Ryotaro Meshino as "an extremely talented young boy".

Craig Levein is excited about the possible signing of Ryotaro Meshino. Picture: SNS

The Japanese midfielder is close to signing a loan deal with the Tynecastle side from Manchester City.

Meshino recently moved to the Premier League champions from Gamba Osaka but with the idea to send him out on loan to gain experience.

The player doesn't qualify for a work permit with Hearts required to prove he is an "exceptional talent" to a panel which decides.

Levein said: "We are working on that, we will have an idea of the hearing date for a special talent visa shortly. I'm hugely excited about this one, he is an extremely talented young boy.

"We have been talking to Manchester City about a few things recently and nearly did another bit of business a couple of weeks back.

"Being able to bring someone into the UK on loan to us gives the player an idea of the environment and maybe Manchester City will take him after that or maybe he will stay for another year, I don't know."