‘He is coming on’ - Craig Levein gives update on Hearts defender Aidy White

Aidy White is making progress on his fitness, and the defender could make his Hearts debut before the campaign ends, according to Craig Levein.

The 27-year-old arrived at Tynecastle Park in March after horrendous injury problems left him without a competitive appearance since January 2017 at Barnsley.

Aidy White in action for Barnsley in August 2016. Picture: Getty Images

But he has been gradually working towards a return and Hearts are encouraged by the former Leeds left-back’s condition.

“He is coming on. He is now running without any pain,” said Levein.

“We might see him before the end of the season but I just want to make sure he is right before we put him on the field in a competitive match.

It’s quite a while since he has played competitive football. We certainly won’t see the best of him until next season but he is making progress and has a smile on his face.”