Hearts 0-1 Kilmarnock LIVE: Burke gives visitors the lead at end of uneventful first half Sean Clare battles Gary Dicker for possession. Picture: SNS Hearts fan? Never miss a thing with our daily newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Updates from Tynecastle as soon as the action happens from Hearts' Ladbrokes Premiership encounter with Kilmarnock. Press F5 to update the page. Ryotaro Meshino interview: ‘I can make a difference here if Hearts can find a way of getting me the ball’ Hearts’ John Souttar faces prolonged spell on sidelines after ankle surgery