Hearts 1 - 1 Hibs RECAP: The Jam Tarts win the bonus point with 6-5 penalty shootout victory

Hearts Reserves welceom Hibs' Development Squad to Meggetland Stadium for the Reserve Cup clash.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 1:25 pm
Updated Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 4:11 pm
All the action from Meggetland as Hibs take on Hearts in the Reserve Cup.

The Evening News will have all the latest from the match, news, updates, action and reaction. Teams announced with a number of first-team payers involved, including Jason Naismith, Oli Shaw, Craig Wighton and Zdenek Zlamal. Kick-off at 2pm.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise