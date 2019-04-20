Hearts 1-3 Rangers: How the Hearts players rated

Marks out of ten for every Hearts player to see game time against Rangers...

Zdenek Zlamal: No chance with any of the goals and didn’t have much else to do bar a couple of routine saves. Distribution could have been better. 6

Michael Smith: Not able to get forward as much as he would have liked and found Arfield a handful at times in the first half. Replaced by Dikamona in the second half. 5

John Souttar: The Scotland international has had better games for Hearts but did throw his body in the way to prevent a fourth goal for Rangers. 5

Christophe Berra: The captain often leads by example from the back but he was far from assured against Rangers. 5

Bobby Burns: Struggled to cope with Candeias. Booked for foul on Defoe. 5

Oliver Bozanic: Robbed in the lead-up to Rangers’ second and seemed to struggle to cope with Rangers’ slick midfield. 5

Olly Lee: Couldn’t seem to get into the game. Replaced by Cochrane. 5

Arnaud Djoum: Cameroonian has looked impressive at times this season and while he showed flashes, was far too peripheral at times. 5

Jake Mulraney: Found it hard going against Tavernier but improved in the second half and supplied cross for MacLean’s goal. 6

Craig Wighton: Handed start after Clare took ill in the warm-up. Struggled to make an impact but saw second-half header saved well by McGregor. Replaced by goalscorer MacLean. 5

Uche Ikpeazu: Put in his usual shift up front. Should have done better with effort that he lifted over the bar in the first half but plugged away against a disciplined Rangers defence. 6

Subs

MacLean for Wighton: Hearts looked more threatening up front with MacLean on the pitch, and veteran striker duly delivered with goal. 6

Cochrane for Lee: Played some nice passes during his time on the pitch and will hope to force his way into Craig Levein’s cup final plans. 6

Dikamona for Smith: Replaced Smith for the final few minutes. N/A