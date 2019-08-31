Hearts 2 - 2 Hamilton RECAP: Craig Levein comments, fan anger, player ratings, analysis Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Hearts fan? Never miss a thing with our daily newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Hearts await their first win of the league season after dropping the lead twice at home to Hamilton. Fans showed their displeasure at the performance despite goals from Sean Clare and Christophe Berra putting the home side ahead. Reaction to come, including Levein's comments. Sean Clare fires Hearts in front. Picture: SNS Three things learned from Hearts 2-2 Hamilton Ryotaro Meshino cleared to play for Hearts against Hamilton