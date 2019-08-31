Hearts 2 - 2 Hamilton RECAP: Craig Levein comments, fan anger, player ratings, analysis

Hearts await their first win of the league season after dropping the lead twice at home to Hamilton.

Fans showed their displeasure at the performance despite goals from Sean Clare and Christophe Berra putting the home side ahead. Reaction to come, including Levein's comments.

Sean Clare fires Hearts in front. Picture: SNS

