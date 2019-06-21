Hearts 2019/20 Scottish Premiership fixtures: The 13 key dates for Craig Levein's men
The fixtures have been released and Hearts fans can finally start preparing for the coming campaign.
Unfortunately is not all plain sailing due to TV coverage meaning dates can change. However, we have picked out the key dates for the Jam Tarts support to keep in mind for the season.
1. Aberdeen (A) - Saturday, 3 August
Hearts get their season up and running at Pittodrie.
2. Ross County (H) - 10 August
The Premiership newboys are the first visitors to Tynecastle Park.
3. Celtic (A) - 24 August
Celtic Park has not been a happy hunting ground in recent years for Hearts.
4. Hibs (A) - 21 September
The first Edinburgh derby of the season takes place in Leith.
