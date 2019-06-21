Hearts 2019/20 Scottish Premiership fixtures: The guide to the five best away days

Now that they've been released, we've taken a look through the 2019/20 Ladbrokes Premiership season to pick out the best away days for Hearts fans to look forward to this coming campaign.

ABERDEEN

Hearts and Kilmarnock in action at Rugby Park last season.

Dates: Saturday 3 August; Saturday 4 April

Without a doubt the best away day on offer this league season and, with Aberdeen set to move to Kingsford in the near future, there aren't an infinite number of chances left to go to Pittodrie. Not only are there two trips to the north east this term, both of them are occurring in months where there's better chance of agreeable weather. The stadium could be a little closer to the train station but it's not a particularly arduous walk and there are buses that travel out to the stadium from the city centre also. There is a strong possibility the opening day fixture will be moved to the Sunday due to Aberdeen's European commitments.

Cost of train: £54.70 for off-peak day return.

Last train home: The 9.31pm train to Edinburgh gets back into the capital just after midnight.

Recommended pubs: Getting off the train and walking to the ground opens itself to a cracking pub crawl. Aitches is across from the station, then there's the Bridge Bar, up to the Kirkgate (opposite the Bon Accord centre) then King's Bar on King Street before the game.

ROSS COUNTY

Date: Wednesday 21 January

Typically this would be looked upon as the best away day this season, but unfortunately Craig Levein's men are currently only scheduled to face the Staggies once and it's in a midweek in January. For those able to take two days off work - or at least two half days - it's still a nice little adventure to have. It's not the ideal time of year, though, to pay for the train and an overnight stay in Dingwall or Inverness.

Cost of train: An open off-peak return could cost as much as £83.60.

Last train home: Leaves four minutes BEFORE kick-off, so an overnight stay is required if travelling via rail.

Recommended pubs: The Mallard - step right off the train and into the pub literally on the station. Plenty of space, live football and food.

ST MIRREN

Dates: Saturday 28 September; Saturday 22 February

The match at the end of September should hopefully fall outwith the bitterly cold side of the Scottish weather spectrum and, compared with a couple of other options, there will be a greater chance of getting three points. One of the better aspects of the Simple Digital Arena is the close proximity it has to the Paisley St James train stop, while there's an excellent takeaway food stall between the station and the ground.

Cost of train: Off-peak day return costs £19.60

Last train home: 22.56pm

Recommended pubs: There isn't much in the way of pubs around the ground but there is The Last Post, which is right next to Paisley Gilmour Street Station and about a 20-minute walk to the ground. You could even hop back on the train and go one further stop to Paisley St James.

KILMARNOCK

Date: Saturday 23 November

The November clash will be cold but Killie is a great stadium to watch a game in for the away fan, especially if Hearts are in good form and there's a hearty travelling support. The visitors are given the entire Chadwick Stand behind the goal and those who purchase first are given priority in the top section. The walk from the station to the ground is about 15-20 minutes.

Cost of train: Off-peak day return is £24.50 (though you can shave off a couple of pounds by breaking up the trip on booking: Waverley to Queen Street; Central to Kilmarnock)

Last train home: 22.29pm

Recommended pubs: The Brass and Granite is midway between the train station and the ground. It is a great pub for watching football in with multiple TVs. There are also a few bars on John Finnie Street as soon as you come out of the station, including the familiar sounding The Clansman.

HIBS

Dates: Saturday 21 September; Wednesday 4 March

It may not seem much of an adventure, but even if you travel to Leith several times in your everyday life or, indeed, even live in the area, there's still that little bit of nervous excitement attached as a Jambo behind enemy lines, especially if it's a midweek game under the cover of darkness.

Cost of transport: £1.70 Lothian bus single will do you well. Otherwise walk.

Last train home: N/A. If you live in Edinburgh you can stay out till 3am if you like. The Jazz Bar on Chambers Street is one of this writer's favourites for a late-night sesh.

Recommended pubs: Middletons is the pub where Hearts supporters typically congregate before Edinburgh derbies. It's a couple of hundred yards down Easter Road and is usually at full capacity within minutes of opening. If that fails, the Artisan Bar on London Road is also a Hearts friendly boozer on matchdays.

