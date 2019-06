How do the Jam Tarts tend to fare on the opening day of the season? We look back at the last 15 years to see how well the team have done in the first league game of the campaign.

2018/19: Hamilton 1-4 Hearts Hearts came from behind to swat aside Accies in the sun. Peter Haring scored a double, while Steven Naismith and Steven MacLean were on the scoresheet.

2017/18: Celtic 4-1 Hearts With Ian Cathro having been sacked Jon Daly took Hearts to Celtic Park. It didn't go well. Esmael Goncalves netted a late consolation.

2016-17: Hearts 1-2 Celtic It looked like the Jambos were heading for a credible draw only for Scott Sinclair to score a late winner.

2015/16: Hearts 4-3 St Johnstone The Jambos' return to the top flight brought about a cracker with Juanma Delgado scoring the winner.

