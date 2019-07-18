Hearts 21st century XI - The best line-up as chosen by readers revealed . Hearts fan? Never miss a thing with our daily newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The best Hearts XI of the 21st century as chosen by fans has now been revealed. Click through to find out how the Jam Tarts would line up. The Finn was chosen ahead of Craig Gordon in part due to his brilliance, agility and capable of spectacular saves. The rampaging full-back enamoured himself to fans with his all-action commitment. Despite a fractious exit the former captain is still fondly remembered for his leadership. The current captain has impressed across two spells with commanding performances. A player some fans still can't quite believe lined up for the team. Oozed class. The Austrian played a key role in the famous 1998 Scottish Cup victory. Sir Paul Hartley. Scottish Cup success, a hat-trick in a semi-final against Hibs and the penalty to send Hearts to the Champions League. Scorer of the opening goal in the 98 Scottish Cup final and a creator of havoc of a weekly basis. Two-time Scottish Cup winner and two-time final scorer. A legend. The Lithuanian was one of the most technically gifted players to pull on the Hearts shirt. Hearts boss Craig Levein explains what Anthony McDonald must do to break into first team