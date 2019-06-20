Hearts 21st century XI - Vote for the centre-back (1)

The Evening News is putting together the best Hearts XI of the 21st century, and we are asking for the fans to vote.

After deciding the goalkeeper and full-backs we move on to the first centre-back, namely the one who would play on the right of the defensive partnership.

The options all have their qualities. Some were stalwarts for the club, some a more fleeting influence.

Simply taking what they produced on the pitch would see one individual likely ease to victory but for fans it can't be difficult separating what happened on the pitch to what followed when they left the club.

Vote to decide which player becomes the first in a central defensive duo.

Results will be announced on Friday.

Marius Zaliukas captained Hearts to 2012 Scottish Cup success. Picture: SNS

