Hearts 21st century XI - Vote for the centre-back (2)

The Evening News is putting together the best Hearts XI of the 21st century, and we are asking for the fans to vote.

The first of the centre-back pairing has already been decided with Steven Pressley emerging with nearly 70 per cent of the vote.

Which of the four options join him?

Does Andy Webster rekindle his partnership with 'Elvis' or will Christophe Berra fit into the natural left-sided centre-back position. Then there are two left-field options, the Moose and the Shepherd.

Cast your vote and find out the second centre-back on Monday.

Will Hearts fan choose Christophe Berra to partner Steven Pressley? Picutre: SNS

