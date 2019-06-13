Hearts 21st century XI - Vote for the goalkeeper

Antti Niemi is remembered fondly at Tynecastle but is he best goalkeeper in the 21st century? Picture: SNS
Have your say

The Evening News is putting together the best Hearts XI of the 21st century, and we are asking for the fans to vote.

Starting with the goalkeeper, it is fair to say Hearts fans have been spoiled for choice over the years with a number of international goalkeepers gracing the Tynecastle Park turf.

The list has been narrowed down to five candidates, all fondly remembered around Gorgie - some more than others.

It features two Scottish Cup winners, four internationalists and five stoppers capable of producing match-winning saves on a regular basis.

Pick one from the shortlist and find out the answer at midday on Friday.

Voting on the defence will start next week as the ultimate Hearts 21st century XI is pieced together.

Craig Gordon helped Hearts win the 2006 Scottish Cup and finish second. Picture: SNS

