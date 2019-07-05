Hearts 21st century XI - Vote for the left-sided midfielder

The Evening News is putting together the best Hearts XI of the 21st century, and we are asking for the fans to vote.

This vote could well end up being somewhat one-sided, but each of the five nominees fully deserves to be here.

Rudi Skacel needs no introduction, having won two cups with Hearts, while Deividas Cesnauskis helped the Jambos to silverware in 2006 and is still playing today. Andy Driver played more than 150 games for Hearts, winning the Scottish Cup in 2012, while Jean-Louis Valois was named man of the match in a 5-1 derby win, despite Mark de Vries scoring four. The Frenchman kept up his form for the remainder of the season as the Tynecastle side qualified for Europe. Lastly, Sam Nicholson played closed to 130 games in maroon and was a key part of the side that won the Championship title and promotion, and qualified for Europe the folllowing season.

Cast your vote to see who will be patrolling the left flank for the Hearts XI of the 21st century.