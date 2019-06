Have your say

The Evening News is putting together the best Hearts XI of the 21st century, and we are asking for the fans to vote.

The best Hearts right-back of the 21st century is another tough choice with a mix of styles and personalities.

The four-man shortlist are all regarded highly with the quartet all internationals.

Choose your player to join Finnish goalkeeper Antti Niemi in the bext XI.

Voting for the centre-backs will start this week.