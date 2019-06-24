Hearts 21st century XI - Vote for the right-sided midfielder

Have your say

The Evening News is putting together the best Hearts XI of the 21st century, and we are asking for the fans to vote.

Another position, another tough choice.

Building the midfield by starting with the right-hand side sees a quintet of talented players.

The trio of cup-winning Europeans are remembered fondly, yet the two young Scottish wingers certainly made their mark.

Cast your vote to see who gets the coveted right-wing position.

Saulius Mikoliunas was somewhat of a cult hero. Picture: SNS

