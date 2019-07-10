Hearts 21st century XI - Vote for the striker (1)

The Evening News is putting together the best Hearts XI of the 21st century, and we are asking for the fans to vote.

Here are each of the five nominees...

Edgaras Jankauskas may be the leading contender here, having been crowned a Scottish Cup winner following an excellent 2005-06 season, even if fans turned against him the following campaign. If not there could be a place for Craig Beattie, who scored one of the most famous penalties in the club's history. There's also Michal Pospisil, who netted the final Hearts penalty in the 2006 cup final win over Gretna. Kevin Kyle helped spearhead a title challenge at Tynecastle before injury derailed his Hearts career, while Uche Ikpeazu has emerged as a firm favourite following his debut campaign last term.

Cast your vote to see who will be starting up front for the Hearts XI of the 21st century.